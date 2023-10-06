DENVER (KDVR) — Nathaniel Hackett is set to return to Mile High, the Denver Nuggets kicked off training camp in San Diego and the Buffs and Rams are looking for conference wins.
It was a busy week in Colorado, and “Colorado Sports Night” covered the big stories across the state. Let’s take a look at what guests had to say about this week’s hot topics.
BIG GET
The Denver Broncos took down the Chicago Bears to get their first win of the season, and two dynamic rookies continue to shine. Parker Gabriel from the Denver Post said wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and running back Jaleel McLaughlin should continue to get more snaps as the season continues.
The world champs are back! The Denver Nuggets opened their training camp in San Diego on Tuesday. Vinny Benedetto from the Denver Gazette said after a summer of celebration, it might take a little while to shake off the confetti.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Zac Stevens from DNVR said this move is exactly what Sean Payton has been preaching since day one: We’re going to play the best players no matter who you are.
This is a huge game for both the Broncos and the Jets. And it isn’t just because of the beef between Hackett and Payton beef, according to Shawn Drotar from Mile High Sports. Both teams desperately need a win.
The Broncos-Jets may not have the juice it did in July, but it’s a huge game for both teams. Justin Walters from PIX11 in New York explains the key to the game is Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who can help “rub the salt in the wound” from the Hackett-Payton war of words.
WHAT’S ON TAP
Saturday games
- Colorado School of Mines at Colorado Mesa: 1 p.m.
- Colorado hosts Arizona State: 4:30 p.m.
- Colorado State at Utah State: 6 p.m.
Sunday games
- Denver Broncos host New York Jets: 2:25 p.m.
STAY SOCIAL!
Watch “Colorado Sports Night” every Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 and follow the show @COSportsNight.