Can Broncos overcome injuries to start season?

DENVER (KDVR) — Even as the Broncos were still dealing with the loss of their unquestioned leader, there was another ‘hold your breath ‘ moment at practice on Thursday. Reaching for a pass, Courtland Sutton came down awkwardly on a shoulder and had to leave practice. A subsequent MRI revealed an AC sprain, his status is uncertain.

Head coach Vic Fangio has been critical of the NFL’s acclimation plan and he still is dealing with numerous soft-tissue (muscle pulls, soreness, etc.) most notably with guard Graham Glasgow and rookie receiver KJ Hamler. Regardless their readiness, the season opens on Monday and it can’t get here fast enough for players.

“I’m just excited for the first snap”, quarterback Drew Lock said. “I want to see how they (the Titans) come out and play us. Are they going to look a lot like last year, or are they changing things up”?

Many questions remain heading to the opener, most of them on the offensive side of scrimmage.

“I think we were able to install most of what we wanted to install”, Fangio says, “we just maybe haven’t had as much time to rep it as much as we’d like, or you are as accustomed to this time of the year”.

How quickly this young offense is able to produce will be a key, not only against the Titans, but throughout this entire season. Timing comes with time and they simply haven’t had a lot of it…the question-have they had enough of it?