Broncos waive former CSU WR Warren Jackson

Colorado State receiver Warren Jackson scores a touchdown against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Saturday afternoon former Colorado State University wide receiver Warren Jackson has been released.

In a corresponding move, the team claimed linebacker Barrington Wade from the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson, an undrafted rookie wide receiver, played in 33 games for CSU, tallied 1,789 yards and 14 touchdowns. He did not play during the 2020 season.

The move starts to clear up a logjam at wide receiver, where the Broncos currently have 12 on the roster.

Wade, an undrafted rookie free-agent, logged 23 total tackles and two interceptions in three seasons at the University of Iowa.

The Broncos are in need of depth at inside linebacker with injuries to Josey Jewell and Barron Browning.