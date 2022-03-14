DENVER (KDVR) — New research released on Monday shows that injured players cost the Denver Broncos an estimated $18,381,068.

The data was gathered by Bookmakers.com for the 2021-22 season and comprised of how much money each NFL team spent on player’s salaries while they were injured over the course of the season.

The Broncos ranked the 7th highest in the NFL for spending an estimated $1,081239 per game on injured players.

Bookmakers.com said that figure is higher than the NFL average of $13.56 million.

Here are the costliest players in terms of injuries for the 21-22 season, according to Bookmakers.com:

Rank Player Cost of Injuries (2021-22) 1 Graham Glasgow $4,447,059 2 Alexander Johnson $2,189,647 3 Josey Jewell $1,926,176 4 Von Miller $986,928 5 KJ Hamler $769,518 Credit: Bookmakers

*Based on base salary and games missed through injury.

Here’s a look at those injuries for the top costliest players:

The top spender on injuries last season was the New York Jets at $28.6 million. The lowest spender on injures was the Buffalo Bills at $4.86 million, Bookmakers.com said.