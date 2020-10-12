Broncos release updated 2020 schedule (for now)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos released their updated schedule Sunday following numerous adjustments due to positive COVID-19 cases on other teams.
Here’s what the schedule looks like as of Sunday:
- at Patriots, Sunday, October 18 at 11 a.m.
- vs. Chiefs, Sunday, October 25, 2:25 p.m.
- vs. Chargers, Sunday, November 1 at 2:05 p.m.
- at Falcons, Sunday, November 8 at 11 a.m.
- at Raiders, Sunday, November 15 at 2:05 pm.
- vs. Dolphins, Sunday, November 22 at 2:05 p.m.
- vs. Saints, Sunday, November 29 at 2:05 p.m.
- at Chiefs, Sunday, December 6 at 6:20 p.m.
- at Panthers, Sunday, December 13 at 11a.m.
- vs. Bills, December 20-21 at time TBD
- at Chargers, December 27-28 at time TBD
- vs. Raiders, Sunday, January 3 at 2:25 p.m.