Broncos release updated 2020 schedule (for now)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos released their updated schedule Sunday following numerous adjustments due to positive COVID-19 cases on other teams.

Here’s what the schedule looks like as of Sunday:

  • at Patriots, Sunday, October 18 at 11 a.m.
  • vs. Chiefs, Sunday, October 25, 2:25 p.m.
  • vs. Chargers, Sunday, November 1 at 2:05 p.m.
  • at Falcons, Sunday, November 8 at 11 a.m.
  • at Raiders, Sunday, November 15 at 2:05 pm.
  • vs. Dolphins, Sunday, November 22 at 2:05 p.m.
  • vs. Saints, Sunday, November 29 at 2:05 p.m.
  • at Chiefs, Sunday, December 6 at 6:20 p.m.
  • at Panthers, Sunday, December 13 at 11a.m.
  • vs. Bills, December 20-21 at time TBD
  • at Chargers, December 27-28 at time TBD
  • vs. Raiders, Sunday, January 3 at 2:25 p.m.

