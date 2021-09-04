Broncos release Royce Freeman, claim 2 off waivers

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Running back Royce Freeman #28 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A day after the National Football League’s deadline for setting the 53-man roster, general manager George Paton continues to tweak the Broncos roster.

Tuesday, the Broncos were awarded cornerback Mike Ford (Detroit) and running back Nate McCrary (Baltimore) from the waiver wire. To make room, Denver released running back Royce Freeman and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris.

Freeman found himself in a roster crunch this offseason with a backfield that included Melvin Gordon III, rookie Javonte Williams and free agent Mike Boone.

In three seasons with Denver, Freeman averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 1,187 yards with eight touchdowns. He also caught 83 passes for 409 yards and another score.

Ford has started 7 games for the Lions, totaling 37 tackles and four passes defensed. McCray signed with the Ravens as a college free agent. He registered 42 carries for 163 yards (3.9 avg.) and one touchdown this preseason.