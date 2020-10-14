Broncos RB Melvin Gordon accused of DUI

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited for driving under the influence and speeding on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Gordon is accused of speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. He is also accused of driving under the influence.

He is expected to be in Denver County Court on Nov. 13.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon,” the Broncos said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday.