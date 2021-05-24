Broncos quarterback competition in full gear

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

OTA work continues as Bridgewater, Lock split snaps

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On a sunny Colorado spring day, the Denver Broncos continued their offseason program with a cloud hovering over the team – the quarterback position.

“I think being in a quarterback competition—the mindset doesn’t change at all,” said Drew Lock after today’s light workout. “I’m here to compete and do everything you can to be the best quarterback for this team. That is the mindset that I have right now. It’s going to be fun.”

His competition comes via trade with veteran Teddy Bridgewater. “I’m here to play football and whatever happens, happens,” said Bridgewater. “I’m here to help this team become a better team. I’m here to help players become better football players and men become better men. Whatever happens, I’m here to play football and I’ll take whatever comes with it.”

The Broncos traded a sixth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Bridgewater the day before the NFL draft. The plan, according to Broncos General Manager George Paton is for Bridgewater and Lock to compete for the starting position, and for Bridgewater to help Lock along the way.

“Drew is a great guy, man,” said Bridgewater. “He walks into the room and he’s experienced. That’s the type of guy you want to be around. We’re going to continue to motivate each other, uplift each other and encourage each other in every way that we can.”

Since the start of the 2017 season the Broncos have had nine different players start games at quarterback, including Drew Lock. This offseason Lock spent time with Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning. “I will be forever grateful for the time he spent with me,” admitted Lock as the two went over defenses and techniques. “It is really nice to have him in my corner.”

The timetable for a final judgement is still some time away, according to head coach Vic Fangio, “until we get to at least practicing 11-on-11, you need to withhold much judgment. And ultimately, the preseason games will be the true tell.”

On the field both quarterbacks split the reps 50/50.