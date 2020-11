Drew Lock during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 22. (Credit: AP Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos enter week 12 on Sunday without starting quarterback Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles after they had risky close contacts with fellow QB Jeff Driskel, who received a positive COVID-19 test result.

An hour before kickoff of the Broncos vs. Saints game Sunday, Lock issued an apology on Twitter, saying he and his fellow QBs let their masking slip for a limited amount of time, and are now abiding by safety precautions.