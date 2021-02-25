Broncos part ways with Jurrell Casey, freeing over $11 million in salary cap space

Denver Broncos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) gestures after a tipped pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The 10th-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler tore a biceps tendon in Denver’s 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Signed in 2020 to be a force on the defensive line, the Broncos are releasing veteran DT Jurrell Casey.

Casey, 31, had no guaranteed money left on his deal.

The five-time honorary Pro Bowler played in just three games with the Broncos last year, suffering a season-ending torn bicep. He registered seven solo tackles and zero sacks.

The Broncos acquired Casey from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Casey signed a four-year $60 million contract with the Titans in 2017; he was set to earn over $11 million in 2021.

This is the second high-profile Bronco released early from a contract. General manager George Paton released cornerback AJ Bouye Feb. 10, who also had no guaranteed money left on his deal. The two moves save the team over $23 million in 2021 payroll.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

NBA Stats