Broncos offensive lineman tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans take the field in an empty stadium, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Broncos offensive lineman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The name of the player who tested positive was not released.

Earlier this week, Broncos OL coach Mike Munchak missed practice due to COVID-19 protocol. It is unclear whether or not Munchak tested positive for the coronavirus.

Offensive linemen were spotted wearing masks under their helmets during practice on Wednesday.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Both teams have a 2-4 record on the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday morning that an unnamed player had tested positive on Wednesday and was quarantining.