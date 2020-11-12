Broncos offense looks to improve on early game offensive efficiency

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — In back-to-back weeks, the Broncos have put up 21 points in the fourth quarter. That’s 36 more points than they have scored in the first half total over that same time span.

“We definitely do have a young team but that’s no excuse to why we can’t start how we end. We have to find a way to put it all together and it starts with everybody. It starts with me, it starts with the offensive line, it starts with the quarterback and it starts with the receivers. It starts with all of us being on the same page,” said Phillip Lindsay, Broncos running back.

Another problem the Broncos face is quick three and outs. Right now, they only convert about 37% of their third downs.

“We don’t get enough yards at the beginning of the drives to make it manageable. We don’t make it third-and-two, third-and-three, third-and-four. We’re making it third-and-10, third-and-seven, penalties, that right there kills drives and after a while you can’t expect your defense to continue to hold up when you keep going three and out,” said Lindsay.

There is not just one person to blame when it comes to the Broncos offensive struggles, but many people would agree it starts with the quarterback as he is the commander of the offense. For Drew Lock, improvement isn’t going to just happen overnight.

“I think the key for him is just to keep practicing and keep playing. Like I said, we need him to play all these plays that we have left in this season so that he can improve. Game reps is the only way that you can continuously improve and the practice reps that go with it.” said Vic Fangio, Broncos Head Coach.

Lock’s fourth quarter production continues to be outstanding in the last two weeks though. He has thrown for 272 yards and five touchdown passes, but in the other six quarters only one touchdown and 293 yards.

“There needs to be a sense of urgency, a sense of pressure and a sense of, ‘Let’s go and get this thing done early.’ Whatever we were doing last week and the week before, let’s keep building our prep, but let’s find something more to add on to it.” Lock said.

The Denver Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Vegas this upcoming Sunday at 2:05 p.m.