Broncos minicamp concludes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Camp is over for the Denver Broncos. Now time for summer vacation, right?

It is unless you are in a positional battle, such as the starting quarterback position.

“I’ve just decided that I’m going to put my head down and keep grinding until this season is completely over,” said quarterback Drew Lock. “This is my job, this is my life and I want it to be for a very long time, and I want this city and this team to be successful, and that won’t come without work.”

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, in competition with Lock for the starting position, is no stranger on how to balance vacation and work.

“I usually go back to south Florida and fly a couple of guys where I am, and we’ll work that way,” said Bridgewater. “Who doesn’t love south Florida and the beaches and all that. Drew [Lock] and I, we can talk. He’s actually in Florida some days also. So, he and I, we’ll get together for sure this offseason within these five weeks and throw.”

Broncos are expected to report back to Dove Valley for Training Camp July 27.