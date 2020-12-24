Broncos Looking for a Win Under the Christmas Tree; injuries mount as team prepares for Chargers

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

DENVER (KDVR) — ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the Broncos, the team is just looking to get through the rest the season healthy.

Down 5 corners on the defensive side, the Broncos could be without starters Phillip Lindsay and Bradley Chubb as the face the Chargers on Sunday.

“It’s going to go down to the wire for both of them,” says Head Coach Vic Fangio. Chubb has a sore ankle and Lindsay is playing with injured knee and hip.

The Broncos did announce that kicker Brandon McManus has been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is expected to play Sunday.

On the field, Coach Fangio is aware that his team is in the final stretches of a long season. Christmas will be a day off for the team.

“Ever since we’ve lost our bye week, I’ve tried to give them a day or 2 whenever I can. I think it’s important and when the schedule allows it, I just thought it was the right thing to do.”

The Broncos will travel to face the Chargers in Los Angles, Sunday at 2:05.

Watch more below as Sports Director Nick Griffth and Bruce Haertl breakdown this week’s matchup.