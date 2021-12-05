Broncos hope to keep AFC West jumbled against Chiefs

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

KANSAS CITY (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos don’t beat the Chiefs. Andy Reid almost never loses coming off a bye. The NFL flexed Denver at Kansas City with those facts staring directly at the league?

Well, yes. Sunday night’s game, which replaces San Francisco at Seattle, is for the AFC West lead, which makes it significant enough.

Plus, anytime the NFL can get Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs in prime time is an opportunity they tend to seize.

Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first start Sunday night at Kansas City if Melvin Gordon III, who didn’t practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries, can’t play.