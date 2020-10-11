Broncos game delayed after additional COVID-19 case in Patriots organization

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots game that was originally scheduled for this afternoon has now been postponed again because of a positive COVID-19 test in the New England locker room.

The Patriots’ first positive test came more than a week ago when quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. Their game for last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs was bumped from Sunday to Monday.

Following that game, New England reported additional positive tests, limiting their practice time and putting the matchup against the Denver Broncos in jeopardy.

When the Patriots had no new positive tests on Thursday or Friday, the National Football League announced that the game would take place Monday at 5 p.m. EST.

That changed again over the weekend however, when one member of the Patriots organization tested positive, forcing the team to close its facilities.

The Patriots were scheduled to have their bye next week. The Broncos were supposed to host the Miami Dolphins next week. That game has been rescheduled to Week 11, and the Broncos-Chargers game that had been scheduled for that weekend has been moved to Week 8, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.