Broncos defense looking to dominate this season

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 28: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs breaks away in to the open field from Todd Davis #51 and Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — With coach Fangio being the defense-minded guy that he is, we all know his new general manager George Paton may have a similar mentality.

“I mean, Tampa had a pretty good defense. I think defense won that game. I think you want to have both, obviously. I think you can win with a strong defense and a good offense. You’d like to have both. I hope we have a good defense. I hope that’s where we’re at. I think we’re going to have an explosive offense as well. I appreciate the question, but it’s a tough answer. A defense will keep you in every game—a really strong defense,” Paton said.

Toward the end of last season, the Denver Broncos couldn’t really finish out games though.

“It goes on both sides of the ball though. If it’s a one score game, if it’s tied you want the offense to have the ball and go out there and score. Go run down the field and go score. If we’re up by seven, and it’s the last drive, we want to be able to go out there and stop it. That talks about the resilience of the team. That talks about what it takes to be a winner.” Shelby Harris, Broncos defensive end said. “This is what training camp is for—to build those building blocks to become a winner.”

The biggest puzzle piece missing right now defensively for the Broncos is Bradley Chubb. He had a minor surgery, missed OTAs, and hasn’t been out on the field participating in training camp yet. Coach Fangio is optimistic Chubb will participate in 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 sometime next week.

“From Bradley Chubb we know what he’s going to give and with everybody that we have—everybody’s going to be healthy this year. I expect big things from everybody on our line. Everyone always want to say they expect 10-plus sacks, but I think everybody can do it across the board. We’re very confident in our group, and I really feel like we can make a difference,” Harris said.

Something must tighten up this season for the Broncos defense as they gave up nearly 28 points a game in 2020.