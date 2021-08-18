Broncos continue to get closer to naming a starting QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater looks to pass the ball while taking part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the team’s headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos head coach isn’t giving us any hints on the quarterback competition, but he’s giving us a little something. After being asked if he has all the information needed to name the starting quarterback Vic Fangio said, “Pretty damn close, but we’ve got more information coming.”

Two more preseason games are on the docket for the Broncos, but this quarterback competition has been an uphill climb for Drew Lock for a long time now.

“I think when you’ve lived it since the last game of last year—the last offseason to now, it’s just life at this point. I can’t even really recognize it. I just try to go about my business, focus on what I did well today, what I did bad today, and let it be,” Lock said.

Lock admits this is the first time he’s really ever had to fight like this for a starting QB job.

“I did a lot of soul searching—figuring out what I need to focus on and how I need to go about it. I really do think it made me a better football player to this point in time, but at first, it is like ugh. You get a sense of—it’s hard to even say—but a sense of gratitude for being able to still come out and fight for it and get a little competitive juices flowing early in the season and not just when you go out and step on the field and play games,” Lock said.

For Teddy Bridgewater, his story is a little different considering he’s mostly been the second option when it comes to the teams he’s played for in the National Football League. Regardless of if he gets this starting job though, Bridgewater knows he has a lot to offer.

“It’s one of those deals where it’s like you’re one of the older guys in the room now and you have a ton of knowledge that you’ve gained over the years from being in the room with different guys,” Bridgewater said. “For me, it’s one of those deals where I get to pour it back into Drew and Brett Rypien and help them elevate their games while elevating my game as well.”

Bridgewater will get the start on Saturday at the Seattle Seahawks in the Broncos second preseason game of the year. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.