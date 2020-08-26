Broncos camp, day 10: The mystery man appears

ENGLEWOOD, CO – AUGUST 16: Cornerback Bryce Callahan #29 of the Denver Broncos participates in a drill during a training session at UCHealth Training Center on August 16, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — He remains the mystery player, who we think we’re going to like. Even in his second season, we’re seeing Bryce Callahan for the first time.

“He looks very good, he’s moving very well,” gleams defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. “Everything looks like this injury is totally behind him.”

Callahan’s issue wasn’t as much a loose screw as it was a bent one in his foot, fixing it led to another surgery and a missed season.

“It was very frustrating year,” the cornerback said. “I just tried to stay engaged as much as I could with the team and not soak in my sorrows and not have it about me.”

Spoken like a true graduate of Rice University, who, instead of moping, became a player coach of sorts having worked in Fangio and Donatell’s system in Chicago.

“Still being able to give a helping hand to my teammates kind of made it worthwhile. It made me feel like like a part of it (team) still, so that was good and they were taking my advice,” Callahan said.

Now he’s right back in the mix on a defense, in its second year, he expects big things from.

“For year two, a lot of guys pick up the scheme better and we’re able to do more advanced stuff that maybe we weren’t able to do last year,” he said.

Callahan says he’s more comfortable playing in the slot, but claims to have no issues if Fangio wants to put him outside. Either way, after his travails — just playing anywhere will do.