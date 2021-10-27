Bridgewater continues leading as Broncos look to snap 4-game losing skid

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — There are no questions surrounding Teddy Bridgewater and his starting job at quarterback.

“He’s our quarterback, and when your quarterback can go, you go with him unless he can’t go,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

Between the recent concussion and the numerous hits on him, Bridgewater is ready to turn losses into wins for the Broncos.

“I said this to the guys yesterday. I’m like, ‘Man, we’ve got to have a sense of urgency. It’s not time to panic, but it almost is because this thing can go in the wrong direction fast.’ I think we have that sense of urgency, and we have to go out there with the right mindset,” Bridgewater said. “It starts in practice. If we practice with the right mindset and make this a competitive environment, then we can turn this thing around.”

Bridgewater has been sacked 18 times and has thrown five interceptions in seven games.

“It starts with holding yourself accountable and taking ownership in what’s going on here. I take full accountability of not getting out to fast starts in games and the passing game not being efficient early in games. I turned the ball over a couple times these past couple games,” Bridgewater said. “When you take accountability for those actions and you take ownership, it sends a message to the team. That’s all we’ve been talking about—just owning this thing.”

So, Bridgewater points the thumbs at himself, but how about a thumbs up for the fact Jerry Jeudy will be back this week. The wide receiver has been mending a high ankle sprain since week one but is getting the green light against Washington Sunday.

“I think he’s one of those guys that if you ask quarterbacks around the league—[even] if he misses numerous days or weeks—when he’s out there, he just finds a way to get open. He runs routes and he communicates with the quarterback with his route running. That’s why I say he’s quarterback friendly. He’s a guy that is easy to throw the ball to,” Bridgewater said.

Hopefully, Jeudy can be the spark this offense needs because the Broncos are 22nd in the NFL in yards per game sitting at 347.6.