Brett Rypien to start at quarterback for the Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien appears during a zoom meeting on Sept. 29 after being announces as the team’s starter. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – There have been eight quarterbacks to start for the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Brett Rypien will be number nine when he leads the team onto the field Thursday night.

“We believe that Brett deserves a chance,” Head Coach Vic Fangio said to the media during a Zoom conference call. “Up until that last throw (last Sunday vs the Buccaneers), we thought he played pretty good.”

“He executes well and he’s quick minded,” what Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur sees in QB Brett Rypien pic.twitter.com/8LgH1OKojV — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) September 29, 2020

The Broncos are currently without Drew Lock, who is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in week 2 against the Steelers. Jeff Driskel started week 3 against the Buccaneers, but was pulled and replaced by Rypien by the end of the game. In seven quarters of football under center, Driskel was sacked 11 times.

Rypien, who was on the Broncos practice squad in 2019, played his college ball at Boise State.

“I have played this position for a long time,” said Rypien “That’s probably the best quality I have. I have seen a lot of games.”

The Broncos travel to face the Jets this Thursday, kickoff is at 6:20 p.m.