Bolles, Chubb get testy at Broncos training camp

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb takes part in drills during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — For one practice, the quarterback battle took a backseat. The big guys up front were the story.

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles and pass rusher Bradley Chubb got into a fight in the middle of practice.

Players on both the offensive and defensive side tried to break up the fight.

Several assistant coaches, along with head coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton and officials tried to play peacemakers. The two would continue to jar at each other after the play, leading to Bolles being escorted into the Broncos locker room to cool off.

“I don’t think it’s a big thing that it was those two,” said Fangio after practice. “Any fight, we don’t need and we don’t want that.”

Bolles would return to the field and pat Chubb on the shoulder pads as practice continued. The two wouldn’t face each other the rest of practice.

Bolles had his best season in 2020, leading to a $68 million extension. Chubb was selected to his first Pro BowI last season.

Fangio said he didn’t know what triggered the fight. Neither player was made available after practice.