Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at age 75

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died. He was 75.

In a statement on the team’s website, Bowlen’s family says he died late Thursday night at home surrounded by loved ones. The statement did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer’s for several years.

Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, was the first owner in NFL history to have his team win 300 games — including playoffs — in three decades. He had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons, and the Broncos had a 354-240-1 record since he bought the team in 1984.

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen cheers during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, center, is flanked by team owner Pat Bowlen, left, and executive vice president of football operations John Elway to show Manning’s new jersey during a news conference at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FILE – This is a Sept. 29, 2013 file photo showing Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looking on during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Under his stewardship, the Broncos won Super Bowls in 1998, ’99 and 2016.