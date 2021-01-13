Denver Broncos name George Paton as new general manager

DENVER (KDVR) — Just more than a week after John Elway announced that he would be handing over the reins as general manager of the Denver Broncos, the team has announced that George Paton will replace him.

Paton was the assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the Minnesota Vikings this past season and has been with the organization for 14 years. Before that he worked with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears.

Early in this process, it became clear why George has been such a coveted GM candidate for so many years. He is a proven evaluator who knows every detail of leading football operations. With his experience in all aspects of the job—the college and pro sides, salary cap, trades, working with the head coach and bringing the staff together—George is more than ready to succeed in this role. George has waited and worked for the right opportunity, which shows that he is smart and serious about winning. We’re thrilled to name George Paton as general manager of the Denver Broncos,” President of Football Operations John Elway said.

He is expected to sign a 6-year contract with the Broncos.

“I’m excited to be the general manager of the Denver Broncos. With a great fanbase and winning tradition, me and my family are fired up to join the Denver community,” Paton said in a video message posted to the Broncos Twitter account.

In the team’s announcement, Paton’s draft and free agency decisions were shown – including the 22 Pro Bowl players who were brought in during his time with the Vikings.