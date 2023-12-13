DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have named Garett Bolles as a nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Bolles has played with the Broncos since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft from the University of Utah.

He has played all 94 games during the seven seasons he’s been on the team.

The Broncos highlighted his consistent impact on the local community, including being named the Broncos’ Community Impact Award winner in 2022 and a Broncos Community Ambassador in 2021.

Bolles has specifically focused a lot of attention on providing impactful mentorship to justice-involved youth, according to the Broncos.

“He has impacted hundreds of youth with his outreach, providing mentorship and developing a unique, in-person connection with each child,” the Broncos said.

He is also passionate about his foundation, the GB3 Foundation, which focuses on empowering youth with learning disabilities to find success.

The teams all nominate one player each for the award, which is considered the NFL’s most prestigious honor.

The nominees are honored during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, and the winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Each nominee receives a donation of up to $55,000 to give to the charity of his choice, and the winner will receive a $250,000 donation to give to charity.