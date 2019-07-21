Denver Broncos: A lot to learn for Lock

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.- Drew Lock is primed to be the Denver Broncos quarterback of the future, but the key word is ‘future.’ According to Head Coach Vic Fangio, Lock has raw talent, but a lot to learn.

“His college offense really had no carry over to pro offense and he was under duress a lot of times in his college, so a lot of his plays he was running around,” Fangio said. ” I don’t think he’s far along as being an NFL ready quarterback as he could have been.”

Fangio added, “that’s what I mean when he’s got to get ready. He’s not a quarterback yet. He’s a hard throwing pitcher that doesn’t know how to pitch yet.”

