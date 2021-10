PUEBLO — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves are rolling in RMAC play. The Pack picked up its fourth straight win this past weekend with a 42-17 routing of Chadron State. The Thunderwolves trailed 10-0 in the second quarter before putting up 42 unanswered points, including 28 points in the third.

The Thunderwolves defense had three interceptions and a pick-six to go along with solid special teams play. Now, CSUP stays on the road this Saturday heading to New Mexico Highlands. Kick-off is at noon.