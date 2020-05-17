CSUP baseball coach Sanchez retires after 26 seasons

PUEBLO — A fixture at Rawlings Field is stepping away from the game. Thunderwolves Head Baseball Coach Stan Sanchez is retiring after 26 years at CSU-Pueblo.

Sanchez took the reigns in 1993 and quickly turned Pack baseball into an RMAC powerhouse. He led the program to six RMAC regular season titles and five RMAC tournament championships, including 11 consecutive conference tournament appearances. His 503 conference wins rank second in RMAC history. The Thunderwolves also made an appearance to the Division II College World Series in 1996.

Sanchez had 21 winning seasons in 26 years in Pueblo.