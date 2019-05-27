CSU-Pueblo’s Staines wins his fourth 800m national title

CSU-Pueblo’s Thomas Staines can add some more gold to an already decked out trophy case.

Staines, a graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, won the 800 meter title at the NCAA Division II outdoor championships Saturday in Kingsville, Texas with a time of 1:50.03. The win is his fourth NCAA 800 meter tile, going back-to-back in outdoor and back-to-back in indoor. The win ups his career total of national titles to five.

The CSU-Pueblo men’s team tied for 10th place, while all five runners from the men’s and women’s squads earned first-team All-American honors.