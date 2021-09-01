CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves ready to play for first time in nearly two years

PUEBLO — For the first time in nearly two years, the CSU Pueblo football team will return to the field and open the 2021 season.

The Pack welcomes a tough match up to the Thunderbowl. Texas A&M Commerce is ranked 8th nationally in the AFCA Preseason Poll. The Thunderwolves are ranked 12th, and return several seniors who stayed a sixth year to play a final season. Defensive back Anthony Barron is one of those seniors, so Thursday’s game day will be special.

“The emotions are definitely go to be high,” Barron said. “Just coming off a whole year hiatus, it was tough, but we’ve been imagining this situation for literally a year now.”

“It was taken away from us in the sense that we weren’t able to do what we wanted to go do,” Head Coach John Wristen said. “I think that we tried to stress that we’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity because you never know when it’s going to be your last. We’ve all said that, but I think we believe it now. I think all the kids believe it.”

CSU Pueblo and the Texas A&M Commerce kick-off at 6 p.m. Thursday from CSU Pueblo’s Thunderbowl.