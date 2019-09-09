CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves boast talented backfield

PUEBLO, Colo.- The CSU-Pueblo Thunerwolves won their first contest of the season Saturday night against Dixie State 36-7.

As a team, the Thunderwolves ran for 244 yards on the ground and four scores. Two of those touchdowns came from quarterback Jordan Kitna, but the team boasts plenty of talent at the running back position.

Marcus Lindsay, brother of Broncos running back Phil Lindsay, ran for just over 50 yards and a touchdown, while DJ Penick rushed for 105 yards and a score. The Thunderwolves also bring back senior and Coronado grad Austin Micci to the room.