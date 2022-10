PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — Max Fine had 114 receiving yards and a touchdown, Trey Botts recorded three sacks, and the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves defeated the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys 35-11 Saturday afternoon.

CSU Pueblo (4-3, 3-2 RMAC) held New Mexico to 253 yards of total offense en route to its third-straight win.

The Thunderwolves will host Chadron State Sat., Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.