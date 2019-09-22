CSU-Pueblo suffers first loss of season to Colorado Mines

PUEBLO, Colo.- The CSU-Pueblo football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night at home to Colorado Mines.

The Thunderwolves quickly went to work on offense when Jordan Kitna threw an 85 yard pass to Nick Williams on the first snap of the game. Kitna then ran in for the score for his third rushing touchdown of the season.

Mines answered back with 34 unanswered points. The Orediggers held CSUP to just 27 rushing yards on the game, well below the Thunderwolves’ two-game average of 269.5 yards.

CSU-Pueblo hosts Texas A&M Commerce next Saturday.