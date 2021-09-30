CSU Pueblo prepares for undefeated CMU

PUEBLO — CSU Pueblo is coming off a dominating 49-7 win over South Dakota Mines, a game Head Coach John Wristen called a complete effort from his team. The Pack will need to feed off that energy as they play an undefeated Colorado Mesa team at home this weekend.

CMU, under a new head coach, has a lot of Division I transfers. The Mavericks are a very physical team with big play capability. Wristen said this Mesa team is a much improved team from those they’ve played in the past.

“You always got to expect physicality, it’s part of the position,” Thunderwwolves Linebackers Coach Levi Suiaunoa, said. “Not only are they physical, they’re fast all the way through at every single position, so we have to make sure that we account, be able to match their physicality or more and be able to match their speed. It’s a good football team. Really good offense and we’ve got our work cut out for us this weekend.”

“I think they’re a team in our conference that matches up with some of our skills that we have,” Thunderwolves Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach Daren Wilkinson said. “We’ve got to create some things [formation wise] and things where we can take advantage of what we have on our team.”

The Pack is 2-2 on the year and 2-0 in RMAC play. The game kicks-off at 2 p.m. Saturday from the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl.