CSU-Pueblo prepares for NCAA tournament

PUEBLO, Colo.– CSU-Pueblo football continues to solidify itself as a contender on the national stage with its third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

The Thunderwolves host Augustana this Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl. This year marks the first time since 2015 the Thunderwolves host a first round game. The Vikings are the sixth ranked scoring defense in the country, right behind CSU-Pueblo at number five.

“Coach Leo [Donnell Leomiti] has high standards for us and sometimes we don’t reach them,” senior linebacker Kyle Rosenbrock said. “Even though it looks good in the box score maybe, we didn’t reach our goals for that week. His high standards and him holding us to that has got us to where we are.”

The Pack finished the regular season at 10-1 and ended on an eight-game win streak.

“These kids want to play their best ball on the biggest stage. These coaches want to coach their best ball on the biggest state,” Head Coach John Wristen said. “There’s intensity going on and it’s time to turn it on and turn it up.

The Vikings finished at 9-2. Saturday marks the two programs’ first meeting.

“They’re going to be a good team, they’re going to be well coached,” sophomore running back Marcus Lindsay said. “We have talent, we have heart, we’re men just like their men.”

“I think it comes down to us just outworking them,” sophomore offensive lineman Elijah Reed said. “It’s not really about the plays we run or different things like that. It’s about how bad do we really want it, how bad are you going to go out there and win your play, really?”

Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.