CSU Pueblo looks for second RMAC win in South Dakota

PUEBLO– The goal is to go 1-0 each week for the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves. The Pack looks to do it again this week after picking up its first win in RMAC play last weekend.

CSUP is coming off a 19-16 win over Black Hills State after dropping its first two games to ranked opponents in non-conference play. South Dakota Mines lost its RMAC opener to Chadron State. Now, the the Thunderwolves look to build off some momentum.

“All these teams are getting better in the RMAC,” wide out Nick Williams said. “It’s not going to be a blowout each week. These are grown men that we’re playing. Each time we go out there we need to focus on doing our job, the details, and that’s got to be the biggest thing this past week.”

The Thunderwolves travel to Rapid City, South Dakota for a 4 p.m. kick-off Saturday.