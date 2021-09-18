CSU-Pueblo holds off Black Hills State for first win

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves held off a fourth-quarter rally from the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets, earning a 19-16 win Saturday afternoon.

CSU-Pueblo (1-2, 1-0 RMAC) led 16-0 after three quarters with two touchdown passes from Steven Croell. His first one went to Dionte Sykes, while the second one was caught by Nigel Mitchell.

Black Hills State, which had been outscored by the ThunderWolves 117-0 the last two meetings combined, nearly pulled off a late rally with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

CSU-Pueblo will visit South Dakota Mines Sat., Sept. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.