CSU Pueblo has record-breaking performance in win over Fort Lewis

UNDATED (KXRM) — The CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves set a program record in points and scoring margin since rebooting the football program in 2008 in a 73-0 win over the Fort Lewis Skyhawks Saturday.

CSU Pueblo (6-3, 6-1 RMAC) scored 53 points in the first half — a program record. The 40-point second quarter also marked a school record.

The ThunderWolves rushed for 300 yards, led by John Mumphrey’s 120 yards and a touchdown. Mariano Kemp followed him with 67 yards on the ground and a score.

Defensively, CSU Pueblo recorded six sacks led by Ike Onwuasoanya, who finished with 2.5 on the afternoon.

The special teams standout was Andrew Cook, who returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.