CSU Pueblo football recruits homegrown talent

PUEBLO– It’s no secret CSU Pueblo football Head Coach John Wristen likes homegrown talent. He is a former Pueblo South Colt, after all.

On Wednesday’s signing day, 24 of the 27 high school student-athletes who signed to play at CSU Pueblo next season are from Colorado.

“I don’t need to go to Texas, I don’t need to go to Florida, I don’t need to go all the way out to California to find the type of kids I want to coach,” Wristen said. “I’m still going to recruit and find those types of kids in those areas, but I’m going to start in my hometown. I’m going to start in my home area and expand up and down I-25 and to I-70, and we’re going to cover the state. We’re going to give the kids in Colorado the first crack at it and be able to be a part of this. I’m partial to that. I’m a born and raised guy here.”

That mentality has treated the Thunderwolves pretty well over the years. CSU Pueblo, under Wristen’s guidance, won the 2014 Division II National Championship, seven RMAC Championships, and has had seven appearances in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

“When I was little watching the games and watching the whole team grow over the years, I saw them winning all the rings and the National Championship,” Pueblo South senior Luke Guarienti said.

Guarienti is one of more than 10 student-athletes from southern Colorado who signed to play football at CSUP. Being from Pueblo makes the signing that much more special for him.

“Being able to represent the hometown, it just means a lot,” he said. “When you go into that program you’re there to compete. You’re there to compete for the rings and that’s what they talk about. They always say come get a ring.”

Guarienti is joined by two Pueblo South teammates heading to CSU Pueblo in the fall, George Longoria and Jordan Estrada.

“It’s a big thing,” Estrada said. “It’s such a big program looking at kids from Pueblo and trying to stay local and to show what the hometown has and represent it in a good way.”

For Estrada, the decision to stay home was easy, between a winning culture and joining the other Pueblo South Colts already at the university.

“Talking to a lot of them, it’s a lot of work and you’re just going to have to be ready to prove yourself,” he said. “The biggest thing they said was to keep a positive mindset about everything, but they said program wise– it’s like a second family and it’s something I won’t regret.”