CSU Pueblo football opens RMAC play in search of first win

PUEBLO — CSU Pueblo opens up RMAC play this weekend against Black Hills State. The Thunderwolves have had success against the Yellow Jackets recently, holding them scoreless in their last three games while putting up 166 combined points.

The Thunderwolves look to do something similar this weekend, calling this one a statement game after starting the season off 0-2 against two strong opponents. In a loss to Grand Valley State last weekend, CSUP was just 2 of 13 on third down conversions. Moving forward, it’s about taking advantage of the opportunities the Thunderwovles put themselves in to win ball games.

“We’ve got to go 1-0 this week,” Head Coach John Wristen said. “We’ve got to continue to develop our fundamentals and we’ve got to finish. I just think we’ve been in the right spot at the right time, but we haven’t finished it.”

“It starts at practice, finishing each play at practice,” junior center Jonah Stupar said. “Sometimes, especially as you get older, you have a tendency to maybe let practice slide, but there’s something you can work on every play. You can get better every play. When [Coach] says ‘finish,’ you’re going through that, you’re going to the whistle trying to get everything done, and if you continue to do that, you convert on big plays.”

Kick-off against Black Hills State is at 1 p.m. from CSU Pueblo’s ThunderBowl.