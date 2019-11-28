CSU-Pueblo faces familiar foe in second round of NCAA tournament

PUEBLO, Colo.- The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves meet a familiar foe in the second round of the NCAA tournament this Saturday.

After a round one shutout win over Augustana, the Pack travels to Minnesota State-Mankato. This marks the third straight year the Thunderwolves and Mavericks meet in the tournament. The Mavericks ended CSU-Pueblo’s season in the last two meetings.

“The last couple years, whenever Mankato got the ball rolling and scored some points we’d start to lose our momentum and stayed down there,” defensive end Jackson Wibbles said. “This year’s been different, especially after the loss at Mines, we’ve come together better as a defense.”

Kick-off is scheduled for noon on November 30 in Mankato, Minnesota.