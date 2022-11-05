PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — Hunter Raquet passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns, Momar Fall recorded three sacks, and the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves won their sixth-straight game 45-20 over the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Jones ran for a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put CSU Pueblo (7-3, 6-2 RMAC) up 24-0. Max Fine led the Thunderwolves with 113 receiving yards on five receptions.

CSU Pueblo will close out the regular season Sat., Nov. 12, at Black Hills State. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.