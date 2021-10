FILE: CSU-Pueblo defensive back Cory McLellan knocks away a pass in the end zone in the second quarter against Texas A&M-Commerce.

UNDATED (KXRM) — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves scored 28 third-quarter points en route to a 42-17 victory over Chadron State Saturday.

Michael Roots ran for 136 yards and tallied three total touchdowns. Devin Williams completed 23-of-31 passes for 219 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

CSU Pueblo (4-2, 4-0 RMAC) will visit New Mexico Highlands Sat., Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.