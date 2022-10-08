ALAMOSA, Colo. (KXRM) — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves racked up 491 yards of offense in a 52-20 win over the Adams State Grizzlies Saturday afternoon.

CSU Pueblo (3-3, 2-2 RMAC) scored the first 28 points of the game and took a 31-7 lead into halftime.

Ten different Thunderwolves registered a rushing attempt. Every player finishing with a double-digit yardage total, with Jordan Jones’ 80 yards on seven carries and a touchdown leading the way.

Three of the next four games for the Thunderwolves are at home beginning with New Mexico Highlands Sat., Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.