CSU-Pueblo defensive coordinator dies after years long battle with cancer

PUEBLO — CSU-Pueblo football lost a fixture in its program Saturday when Defensive Coordinator Donnell Leomiti passed away after a seven year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Better known as Coach Leo, Leomiti helped build the Thunderwolves program into a national contender when he joined the staff in 2008. He was named the American Football Coaches Association Division II Assistant of the Year in 2019.

Leomiti played college football at the University of Colorado where he was a receiver and defensive back. As a coach at CSUP, he coached several All-Americans, led nationally ranked defensives, and won a national title in 2014.

Head Coach John Wristen released a statement on Leomiti’s passing.

“Leo was one of the first guys I called to take the challenge on of building Pack Football. I appreciate every second of every day that I was being able to work with him. I appreciate his attitude of developing young men and holding them accountable. Not only by his words, but by his actions. No woe is me moments. Knowing the amount of pain he was in the last two weeks, it’s comforting to know that he is able to rest in peace, be in a better place and be able to run with Tundra.”

Leomiti is survived by his wife Lauren and their five children. He was 47 years old.