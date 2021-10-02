CSU Pueblo defeats Colorado Mesa in double OT for third-straight victory

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — Steven Croell’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Nick Williams helped the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves to a 19-13 double-overtime win over the Colorado Mesa Mavericks Saturday afternoon.

Colorado Mesa (3-1, 2-1 RMAC) led 10-3 at halftime. The only touchdown came via a 3-yard screen pass from Karst Hunter to Lionell McConnell.

CSU Pueblo (3-2, 3-0 RMAC) scored its only touchdown with 7:49 left in the fourth quarter when Nigel Mitchell hauled in a 14-yard pass from Nick Williams.

Dean Faithfull made two separate 35-yard field goals for the Thunderwolves, whose next two games are on the road at Chadron State and New Mexico Highlands.