FILE: Philip Vigil is introduced as CSU Pueblo’s head football coach on Tue., Jan. 3, 2023.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves announced a 43-player class on 2023 National Signing Day, including four players from southern Colorado.

Linebacker Joseph Garnett and defensive end Austin Jordan from Vista Ridge, running back Adrian Soto — a Pueblo County product and Fort Hays State transfer — and Pueblo West wide receiver Titus White will join the Thunderwolves in time for Philip Vigil’s first year as head coach of CSU Pueblo.

CSU Pueblo will begin the season Sat., Sept. 2, at home against Midwestern State. To view the full 2023 signing class, click here.