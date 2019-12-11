CSU names Steve Addazio as new head football coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University has hired a new head football coach.

Steve Addazio will be the program’s 23rd head football coach, CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parker announced Wednesday.

“I am excited to welcome Steve Addazio as our new head football coach and his wife, Kathy, to Fort Collins and Colorado State University,” Parker said in a press release. “Throughout his career, Coach Addazio has been committed to the holistic development of student-athletes and of the programs he has led. He has focused on crafting cultures where his students thrive on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to Coach Addazio leading our football team as we strive to be the preeminent program in the Mountain West.”

CSU says Addazio has 57 wins during a nine-year coaching career, which included jobs at Temple University (2011-’12) and Boston College (2013-’19).

At BC, Addazio became the first coach in program history to lead the team to six bowl games in the first seven seasons as head coach.

“Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live in and to be able to recruit to. Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop men of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State,” Addazio said.

Addazio will be formally introduced as the new coach at a press conference on Thursday at 3 p.m.

He replaces Mike Bobo, who was CSU’s head coach for five seasons.