CSU introduces new head football coach

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State welcomed Jay Norvell, its new football head coach, to Fort Collins Tuesday.

Norvell became the 24th head coach in program history. He spent the last five seasons at Nevada where he recorded a winning record in the last four.

“We want to develop a team with grit,” Norvell said. “We want to develop a team that’s resilient, a team that will get back up when it’s knocked down and a team that will never quit. As we add talent to that, our win totals should be able to climb. We expect to be competitive next year, we expect to win next year.”

CSU was 3-9 under Steve Addazio this past season.