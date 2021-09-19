CROWD CAM: Utah State vs. Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) -- Calvin Tyler Jr. raced 61 yards for the winning touchdown with just under four minutes to play, lifting Utah State to a 49-45 win over Air Force in the Mountain West Conference opener.

The Aggies, who had just one win a year ago, won their third straight game to open the season for the first time since 1978. Tyler carried 19 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.